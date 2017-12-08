Rocky’s Ace Hardware Hosting Two Fundraisers

Rocky’s Ace Hardware, a family-owned business with neighborhood-based stores in six states, is proud to announce two ongoing holiday drives that will take place through the end of December.

Though the audiences benefiting differ, the drives have similar goals: to raise awareness, help as many people and pets as possible, and, in short, make a marked difference.

Ace Hardware has raised more than $42 million to support the Children’s Miracle Network, and since 1991, Rocky’s Ace Hardware stores have contributed to local Children’s Miracle Network hospitals through point-of-sale donation programs.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware President and CEO Rocco Falcone is passionate about the cause. “Every dollar raised locally stays local to help children in the community your Rocky’s Ace Hardware store serves. The outpouring of support has been remarkable and we, as an organization, want to express our sincere gratitude to our customers for contributing to the drive.”

To participate, customers must merely indicate interest in making a donation to the store clerk processing a sale at the cash register.

In addition to the Children’s Miracle Network drive, Rocky’s Ace Hardware is sponsoring its annual pet food and supplies drive. For the seventh consecutive year, in-store events have taken place across all store locations, encouraging patrons to purchase and donate pet food and supplies requested by local shelters.

“Over the last several drives, we have managed to donate more than 16 tons of much-needed food and supplies to worthy organizations. Like the Children’s Miracle Network drive, the pet drive serves shelters locally. Rocky’s wants to ensure that we keep with the tradition of giving back to the communities we serve,” Falcone said.

Those interested in donating to the Pet Food & Supplies drive, can do so by depositing goods in designated bins in all Rocky’s locations. A list of needed supplies is available. Shoppers also have the option of “rounding up” their purchases to the nearest dollar, with funds collected being donated to area shelters.

In Wellington, Rocky’s Ace Hardware is located at 13837 Wellington Trace in the Wellington Marketplace. For more info., call (561) 753-9998 or visit www.rockys.com.