The student council at Royal Palm Beach High School is selling Christmas Trees as a fundraiser. The lot is open from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends, with students working from 3 to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and all day on the weekends. Students will be working the lot until Dec. 18, but it will continue to be open until Dec. 24.

RPBHS Christmas Tree Sale 1 of 4