School District Honors Terri Priore For Volunteer Work

The School District of Palm Beach County recently honored Terri Priore of Wellington as this year’s Outstanding Adult Volunteer.

Priore has volunteered in five different schools in Palm Beach County. Her service began in 2000 at Binks Forest Elementary School, where she served for 14 years as a room mom, volunteered in the media center and as a chaperone, and also served on the PTA board as secretary, vice president and treasurer. She also served on various committees, such as School Advisory Council, parade float, book fair, Meet the Masters Program and more. She was the Five Star School Coordinator for 13 years and a founding member of the carnival, holiday hut and phantom fundraiser committees that created the framework for these now-annual events that raise more than $40,000 a year.

Priore also volunteered at the Bak Middle School of the Arts for three years, helping with the annual haunted house and gift wrapping fundraisers, along with strings concerts. At Wellington Landings Middle School, she served as PTSO treasurer for three years and served on dance committees and the carnival committee. Additionally, she was the Five Star School Award coordinator for four years. At Emerald Cove Middle School, Priore was the PTSA treasurer for three years and Five Star School Award coordinator for two years. She also served on the fundraising committee, SAC and more.

At Palm Beach Central High School, Priore has volunteered helping in Student Services and with quarterly blood drives for four years. She has been a SAC member for five years. She has been the Project Graduation Sponsorship Committee chair, Project Graduation chair and co-chair of the Prize Committee. Priore has served as Palm Beach Central’s Five Star School Award coordinator for eight years, including two years when she didn’t have a child at the school. She has also volunteered for Interact Dodgeball Tournament for six years.

Since 2010, Priore has helped coordinate fundraising events for the Great Charity Challenge, a horse jumping event at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center that has raised thousands of dollars for Wellington schools.