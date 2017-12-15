Seven SRHS Students Earn AICE Diplomas

Seven Hawk seniors received diplomas recently from the UK’s University of Cambridge Advanced International Certificate of Education program, indicating a successful completion of a concentration of college-level courses during their high school years. Congratulations to Dana Bryan, Ashley De La Cruz, Alyssa Dominguez, Zachary Entinger, Mathew Gairala, Zachary Vera and Georgia Williams.

Debaters Shine in Fairfax — The SRHS speech and debate team traveled to Fairfax, Va., last week to compete in the nation’s largest high school tournament, held at George Mason University. Hawk juniors Jonathan Alvarez and Zachary Kameka competed in Public Forum debate, advancing to the triple octos — the top 48 teams out of about 180. Last year, these two debate students set that goal for themselves, and their hard work paid off. In addition, Gustavo Chaux competed in Dramatic Performance events, breaking to quarterfinals — the top 28 out of 130 — in only his second tournament.

Wrestlers Begin Season — The Hawk wrestling season began recently with a 10-team tournament at Jensen Beach High School, where nine SRHS wrestlers competed in eight weight classes, winning 37 of 66 matches and with three wrestlers undefeated. Congrats to Mitchell Clark (160 pounds, 9-0) and heavyweights Nelson Sutton (5-0) and Clayton Trujillo (4-0). Other notable performances came from Devon McMinns (195 pounds) and Micah Trujillo (152 pounds), who both went 6-3.

Students of the Week — The Students of the Week program recognizes Hawks, nominated by staff, for their academic excellence, behavior and assistance with campus events. Congratulations to the Students of the Week for December 4-8: Anthony Iannone (grade 9), Magali Nicho (grade 10), Anthony Bowie (grade 11) and Joshua Herrmance (grade 12).