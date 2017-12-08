Sixth SRHS ‘Habitat House’ On The Way

Students in the nationally accredited Seminole Ridge High School Weitz Construction Academy watched as another Habitat for Humanity house left campus recently — the sixth student-built house in as many years.

Under the supervision of academy instructor Rick Terkovich, academy students completed the roof trusses, the framing and drywall, the plumbing and electrical, the painting, and various other construction tasks for the house, which was loaded up and transported to a West Palm Beach home site for assembly, after which Habitat for Humanity will present the house to a local family.

Athletes Chosen All-District — Congratulations to Hawk seniors chosen by Palm Beach County football coaches for the Florida Athletic Association’s All-District team. On the offense team are running back Jeremiah Brown and offensive lineman Dustin Drake; on the defense team are defensive lineman Zac Cohen and linebacker Jonathan Fioramonti. These athletes are eligible to play in the annual North-South All-Star Football Classic set for Dec. 16 at the Villages.

Hawk Battalion December Events — The SRHS Army JROTC Hawk Battalion has a busy month planned, with back-to-back events Saturday, Dec. 16: the battalion’s marksmanship team will take part in a 7 a.m. competition at Atlantic High School, and its saber team will assist in the annual laying of holiday wreaths at the South Florida National Cemetery as part of the national Wreaths Across America event.

Students of the Week — The Students of the Week program recognizes Hawks, nominated by staff for their academic excellence, behavior and assistance with campus events. Congratulations to the Students of the Week for Nov. 27 through Dec. 1: Garrett Fenwick (grade 9), Morgan Graham (grade 10), Blake Johnson (grade 11) and Brianna Wilson (grade 12).