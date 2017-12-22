SRHS Students March In Big Holiday Parade

More than 100 musicians, color guard, and twirlers from the Seminole Ridge High School Winged Regiment took part in the annual Wellington Holiday Parade on Dec. 10. The students performed a Christmas medley to the delight of the crowd lining Forest Hill Blvd.

Wrestlers Continue Season — The Hawk wrestling season continues. After two days of grueling competition Dec. 8-9 at the Jim Graves Invitational Wrestling Tournament in Brandon, SRHS athletes returned with some hardware. Congratulations to: Mitchell Clark (170 pounds/second place), Ryan Cohen (106 pounds/seventh place), Nelson Sutton (285 pounds/third place) and Juan Hernandez (182 pounds/seventh place).

Students of the Week — The Students of the Week program recognizes Hawks, nominated by staff, for their academic excellence, behavior and assistance with campus events. Congratulations to the Students of the Week for Dec. 11-15: Tristen Onofry (grade 9), Frances Pinckney (grade 10), Nelson Sutton (grade 11) and Caterina Guerra (grade 12).