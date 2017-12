St. Peter’s United Methodist Church will hold a two-night Christmas Cantata at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17 in the sanctuary at 12200 W. Forest Hill Blvd. in Wellington.

The St. Peter’s Choir will perform “The Song: Proclaiming the Wonder of Christmas” under the direction of Ann Petersen. The presentation contains narration, musicians, characters and familiar carols.

The cantata is free and open to the public. For more information, call (561) 793-5712.