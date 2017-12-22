Letter: Taxes Pay For Necessary Services

A recent writer (Keep Away From My Money, Dec. 16), commenting on the new tax plan, advanced the evergreen complaint that the government was “confiscating” her earnings. No, my friend, your taxes are buying services… protective (police, fire, military, clean air and water, environmental), insurance against misfortune (Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid), a court system to settle your disputes and an education system to teach your children. The lawmakers are people elected to set the price. If you think it’s too high, elect new lawmakers. And if you’d rather not pay taxes at all, move to a place that supplies few, if any, services. Consider Somalia.

Jay Schleifer, Wellington