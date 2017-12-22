Tickets On Sale For Father Daughter Dance

Fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers and all blends of families are invited to take part in Wellington’s annual Father Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 3. It will be a night of delight designed for daughters ages 5 to 14 and includes dancing, a delicious dinner, games and pictures. Each couple will receive a keepsake to cherish the memories of this fun evening. The theme is “A Night Among the Stars.”

The dance will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Village Park gymnasium at 11700 Pierson Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale through Thursday, Feb. 1 or until sold out at Village Park and the Wellington Community Center (12150 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). The cost is $50 per resident couple and $62.50 per nonresident couple. Additional tickets can be purchased for $20 per resident and $25 per nonresident.

This event is expected to sell out, so RSVP early. For more information, call (561) 753-2484. This event is partially sponsored by Simon Orthodontics and the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital at Memorial. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.