Click here to pull up for the Town-Crier Digital Issue for December 8, 2017. LEAD STORIES: Committee OKs Wellington Surtax Fund Use For Two Major Park Projects… Cara Hayden To Succeed Crocetti As WHS Principal… Wellington Holiday Parade Rolls Down Forest Hill Sunday… Lox Council To Charge People Who Don’t Keep Roads Clear… County OKs Preliminary Reading Of Conversion Therapy Ban… Committee Members Share Reports From Wellington Schools… Loxahatchee Groves Council Approves Flood Plain Ordinance… Winners Circle In Wellington Offers Wide Array Of Collectibles…