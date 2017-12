Volunteers came together on Sunday, Nov. 19 to bag 18,000 donated food items collected during the month of November from the community with the help of 14 local schools. The 600 food bags were combined with 687 turkeys donated at the seventh annual Unilocal Turkey Drive held at three Publix locations on Saturday, Nov. 18 and given to local families. Five food pantries were given non-traditional Thanksgiving food items.