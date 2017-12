Wellington Ballet Theater presented its production of The Nutcracker last weekend in the Wellington High School auditorium. The event was free of charge, as part of the local nonprofit’s mission to provide free cultural events for the community. However, donations were accepted during intermission. The production features choreography and staging by Melissa Waters, scenic design by Chris Gay and artistic direction by Rocky Duvall. For more information, visit www.wellingtonballettheatre.org.