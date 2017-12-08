Wellington Ballet Theatre To Stage ‘Nutcracker

Wellington Ballet Theatre will present its enchanted production of The Nutcracker on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. in the Wellington High School auditorium, and tickets are free.

With a musical score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and libretto adapted from E.T.A. Hoffmann’s famous story, the ballet is perfect holiday entertainment for the whole family, and young children are both invited and encouraged to attend. The production features choreography and staging by Melissa Waters, scenic design by Chris Gay and artistic direction by Rocky Duvall.

Wellington Ballet Theatre is grateful to its sponsors for their support: the Village of Wellington, the Dance Arts Conservatory Center for the Performing Arts, Lightning Videos, Masterpix Photography, Aldi, Publix, Sunfest, Keke’s Breakfast Café, Starbucks, Wheels of Wellington, Seasons Women’s Care, the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida, Josan Consulting LLC and Gilpin-Hudson Properties.

Tickets are free to one and all, but seating is reserved. Call (561) 290-8284 or e-mail WBTtickets@gmail.com to reserve tickets. Tickets can also be picked up at the theater box office one hour before each performance. Wellington High School is located at 2101 Greenview Shores Blvd. in Wellington. Donations are accepted and appreciated.

Auditions for Wellington Ballet Theatre’s next production, Cinderella, will be held on Jan. 6. The audition cost is $10, payable in cash on the day of audition. RSVP is required. For more info., call (561) 296-1880 or e-mail info@wellingtonballettheatre.org.