Wellington Equestrian Group To Host Holiday Party For Caridad Clients

The Wellington Equestrian Group is a circle of like-minded friends from the equestrian industry who band together annually to bring the spirit of Christmas to disadvantaged children and their families. The group also raises funds to provide college scholarships, back to school supplies and summer camp scholarships.

The group will host a Christmas party for the patients and families of the Caridad Center in Boynton Beach on Dec. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center.

Each year, 600 children and parents from the Caridad Center are treated to a magical Christmas party hosted by volunteers and friends of the group.

The party and fundraising were started 25 years ago by B.J. Meeks and Pablo Perez. They have since been joined by Caroline Moran, Nancy Hooker and countless other volunteers to make the event a day to be remembered.

The families will enjoy lunch donated by Cilantro’s Deli, entertainment, a gift raffle, meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the distribution of gifts and bicycles from each family member’s personal wish list. Before the party, the group is busy finding sponsors for each family, who are responsible for shopping for each family member. This allows each individual to receive a gift that is unique and special to them. Funds collected also help purchase Publix gift cards for Christmas dinner for every family in attendance.

“We are very grateful for the Wellington Equestrian Group’s contributions to our community,” said Laura Kallus, Caridad’s CEO. “Without the gifts they are donating to our families, some would receive no Christmas presents at all. They are truly a godsend.”

For more information about the holiday party., e-mail Scott Giebler at sgiebler@caridad.org or call (561) 853-1638.