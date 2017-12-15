Wellington Girls Defeat District Rival Sem Ridge 59-25

The Wellington High School girls basketball team hosted district rival Seminole Ridge High School on Thursday, Dec. 7 and defeated the Hawks 59-25. With the win, the Wolverines improved to 6-2 on the season. The Hawks fell to 1-3.

The Wolverines jumped out to a 12-1 lead early in the first period, thanks, in part, to a couple of three-point baskets from Jill Duncan and Camryn Debose. The Hawks attempted to claw back, closing the margin slightly. The first period ended at 19-5.

By the final whistle of the first half, the Wolverines commanded a 31-12 lead. Credit goes to the defense, which helped carry Wellington into the locker room with aggressive play on rebounds, and by creating several turnovers.

Seminole Ridge came into the second half ready for a rally, occasionally narrowing the gap, but the Hawk defense had difficulty stopping the speed of the Wolverine offensive counterattacks.

Wellington continued to pressure the boards and shot accurately from the outside any time Seminole Ridge sealed off the lanes to the inside. “I think we’re doing a good job of being mature and finding each other,” Wellington coach Randy Soto said.

Wellington reliably found the net in the fourth period to put the game out of reach for the Hawks, and finally notched the 59-25 district win.

The victory helps the Wolverines’ chances in getting a higher seed for the post-season, which will be hosted by Seminole Ridge. “We’re locking down and able to control the game a little better,” Soto said. “We did a good job of controlling the boards, but we have to stay disciplined and focused.”

Wellington was on the road to face district foe Palm Beach Gardens High School on Monday, coming away with a 51-46 win. Seminole Ridge defeated John I. Leonard High School 40-35 at home.