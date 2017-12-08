Wellington Girls Soccer Squad Defeats Broncos 1-0

The Wellington High School girls soccer team held on to a 1-0 victory Thursday, Nov. 29 against district rival Palm Beach Central High School at Bronco Stadium. The win continued the Wolverines’ unbeaten streak at 4-0-1. The Broncos fell to 2-2 on the season.

Wellington pressed the action early at the opening whistle, mounting several attacks on the plus-side of the field. The first real threat on goal, however, came from the Broncos, breaking through the Wellington defense and forcing the Wolverine goalkeeper to come off her line to deflect the shot and keep the match scoreless.

Wellington continued pressing and dropping crosses into the Palm Beach Central penalty area, but the Bronco defense continued to sweep away any Wolverine chances.

In the 15th minute, the Wolverines notched the only score of the game, from a corner kick. Lauryn Auger jumped up for the header, driving the ball to the back of the net to give Wellington the 1-0 advantage.

The Broncos began to pressure the Wellington defense until the first half’s end, but a stubborn Wolverine defense denied Palm Beach Central the chance of equalizing. Wellington had a chance to extend the lead earlier, when they were awarded a penalty kick for a foul in the box, but the Bronco keeper, Jacqueline Gutierrez, made the save to deny the goal.

Both teams battled through the second half, with Wellington trying to score again and the Broncos attempting to get the tying goal. Both came close on occasion, but credit goes to both defenses for playing solidly for the balance of the match.

Wellington sophomore striker Grace Langsam took a pass and split the two Bronco defenders with a clear chance on goal. Gutierrez, without hesitation, came off her line to block the shot, colliding with Langsam. The play resulted in a double-booking.

There was not to be another goal scored in the contest, and the Wolverines earned the 1-0 win to keep their unblemished record thus far on the season.

Wellington hosted Lake Worth High School on Monday, Dec. 4, and Palm Beach Central hosted Dreyfoos, but results were not available by press time.