Wellington Girls Soccer Team Falls To Stoneman Douglas, 1-0

The Wellington High School girls soccer team suffered its second loss of the season Thursday, Dec. 14 in a 1-0 hard-fought battle against visiting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The defeat brings the team’s season record to 9-2-1. Wellington bounced back after a tough 2-0 loss to district foe Park Vista High School with back-to-back wins over Glades Central and Seminole Ridge high schools, scoring a total of 14 goals in two games and surrendering no goals. The shutouts added to the team’s tally of eight on the season.

The first half went scoreless, with both defenses providing strong play. Both teams tried pressing the action at times with accurate passing. The two teams are no strangers to one another and were aware of each other’s potential to break one open.

As both teams attempted to control possession, neither could find the play to pass through the opponent’s defense.

The Eagles would score the only goal of the game 24 minutes into the second half, striking the back of the net to take the 1-0 lead. With plenty of time remaining, the Wolverines went to work, pressuring the Eagle defense. The Wolverine offense had plenty of chances late in the second half but could not hit the back of the net for the equalizer.

Wellington’s ball control improved as the game progressed into the later minutes. Wellington players sent the ball into the Douglas box often but could not get a kick past the Eagle goalkeeper. The Wolverines’ aggressive play earned them two late corner kicks, but the team came up empty.

The Wolverines’ best chance came late in the game in the final minute, when they had an opportunity to set up a play that would land them inside the penalty area. The ball was bounced around, and the Eagles had difficulty clearing it away.

Wellington forward Abigail Bryan found herself in a prime position to score the tying goal after a short pass from Juliana Ulloa and attempted to strike the ball to goal, but could not get a solid kick on the ball, and the Douglas keeper was able to scoop it up.

After the play, the Eagles cleared the threat as the final whistle sounded, as they secured the 1-0 victory.

Wellington had three games this week against John I. Leonard, Santaluces and Boca Raton high schools, but results were not available by press time.