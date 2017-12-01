Wellington Landings Hosts Debate Tournament

On Oct. 25, the Wellington Landings Middle School debate team hosted the first tournament of the 2017-18 Palm Beach County Middle School Forensic League season. There were more than 170 competitors from schools including American Heritage, the Bak Middle School of the Arts, Eagles Landing, Jupiter Middle School, Palm Beach Day Academy and the Weiss School.

WLMS students did a fantastic job. The school had several students place in their events. For many, it was their first competition ever. The school looks forward to showcasing its skills throughout the remaining tournaments of the season.

The Wellington Landings debate team meets every Wednesday after school as part of the award-winning Wellington Landings after school program. Neither experience nor enrollment in the speech and debate elective is necessary to become a member of the club.

The following students took home individual awards: Congress Senate Chamber A – Kamuli Bahemuka, fifth place and best presiding officer. Congress Senate Chamber B – Sophia Osborne, first place, and Lance Nelson, sixth place. Congress House Chamber A – Ivan Nunez, fourth place, and Ewa Tryniszewski, sixth place. Congress House Chamber B – Emily Figueredo, fourth place, and Alexa Facella, fifth place. Congress House Chamber C – Leah Sauceda, third place, Erica Sewell, fifth place, and Isabella Tombari, sixth place. Oral Interpretation of Literature – Mckenna Wickers, first place, Jaiden Blinston, second place, and Leilani Feiertag, third place. Dramatic Performance – Jayna Manohalal, fourth place. Declamation – Rebeca Lopez-Anzures, fifth place.