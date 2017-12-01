Wellington National Welcomes New Teaching Pro Dave Alpeter

Dave Alpeter has joined the Wellington National Golf Club team as the teaching professional and assistant golf professional. With more than 30 years in the business, Alpeter is uniquely qualified to aid in creating a world-class golf program at Wellington National, and will offer his expert club repair and fitting skills, daily golf operation management knowledge as well as golf clinic expertise to members and their guests.

“We are all so excited to welcome Dave to the team at Wellington National,” said Ted Strelec, general manager and director of golf. “His skills and experience are perfectly suited to enhance the golf program at the club and bring even more opportunities to members and their guests and families.”

Originally from Ohio, Alpeter is a Class A PGA Professional and master club repair and fitting specialist. He was the head golf professional for two public facilities in Fargo, N.D., and has served as club professional and teaching professional at private and public courses and resorts across Florida. He is active in the tournament scene, and has 19 holes-in-one on record.

Teaching the game of golf has been a career passion for Alpeter. His philosophy centers around getting to know his students, their skill level and devotion to the game, and catering the teaching program to their ability.

Members can look forward to new clinic additions with Alpeter’s arrival. As the new teaching professional, Alpeter will spearhead junior golf programs, men’s, ladies’ and family golf, and individual golf lessons and group clinics throughout the year.

For more info., visit www.wellingtonnationalgolfclub.com. To contact Alpeter, e-mail david.alpeter@wellingtonnationalgolf.com.