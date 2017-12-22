Wellington Rec Now Registering For Girls Softball Spring League

Wellington’s Parks & Recreation Department is now accepting registrations for the Girls Softball Spring League. All levels of players are welcome to join this program for girls ages 4 to 14. Age is determined as of Jan. 1, 2018, and games will be played at the Tiger Shark Cove Softball Complex, located at 13800 Greenbriar Blvd.

The 2018 spring league includes the new “Future Stars” division for girls ages 4 to 6. Future Stars is an instructional division designed to introduce girls to the sport of softball and includes tee-ball batting.

Registration is $60 for residents and $75 for non-residents for the Future Stars division, and $85 for residents and $106 for non-residents for all other divisions. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Jan. 17. For more information, or details on how to register, visit www.wellingtonfl.gov/athletics or call Village Park at (561) 791-4005.