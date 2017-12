The Wellington Seniors Club held a holiday luncheon on Friday, Dec. 15 at the Wellington Community Center. Guests enjoyed a box lunch, and members were recognized for their work on various committees throughout the year with gifts such as a poinsettia. Meridith Tuckwood of the Village of Wellington received a letter of appreciation and many good wishes for her upcoming move to North Carolina. As entertainment, the Sirens Dance Collective performed a Turkish belly dance.