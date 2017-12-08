Wellington Wrestling Wins At Jensen Beach

(Front row) Jacob Thomas; (middle row) Elijah Green, Chris Difiore, Hosanna Kropp, Matt Pizzuti, Ethan Howard, Brendan Packer, Jared Abramson, Robert Saldarriaga, Cameryn Townsend, Jake Pilat and Eric Saber; and (back row) coach Travis Gray, Angelo Tizol, Cooper Hart, Stephen Orioki, Enzo Vullo, Jesse Weinberg, Tony Widrig, Max Steinberg, Ryhan Montes and coach Adam Ferrara.

The Wellington wrestling team improved to 10-1 last weekend by winning eight of nine matches at the Jensen Beach Duals to finish in second place.

Highlights of the weekend were a team victory over eighth-ranked 2A team Venice and the undefeated individual performances of Chris Difiore (106 pounds), Jared Abramson (138 pounds) and Cameryn Townsend (145 pounds).

Results were as follows: Wellington 53, Treasure Coast 30; Wellington 42, Fort Pierce Central 31; Wellington 52, Jupiter 27; Wellington 62, Venice 5; Wellington 63, Coral Springs Charter 16; Wellington 22, Jensen Beach 53; Wellington 57, Seminole Ridge 24; Wellington 78, Martin County 3; and Wellington 65, Park Vista 9.

