Wellington Wrestling Wins At Jensen Beach

The Wellington wrestling team improved to 10-1 last weekend by winning eight of nine matches at the Jensen Beach Duals to finish in second place.

Highlights of the weekend were a team victory over eighth-ranked 2A team Venice and the undefeated individual performances of Chris Difiore (106 pounds), Jared Abramson (138 pounds) and Cameryn Townsend (145 pounds).

Results were as follows: Wellington 53, Treasure Coast 30; Wellington 42, Fort Pierce Central 31; Wellington 52, Jupiter 27; Wellington 62, Venice 5; Wellington 63, Coral Springs Charter 16; Wellington 22, Jensen Beach 53; Wellington 57, Seminole Ridge 24; Wellington 78, Martin County 3; and Wellington 65, Park Vista 9.