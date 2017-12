The Wellington Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Village of Wellington, hosted Wellington Winterfest at Wellington Amphitheater on Friday, Dec. 8. Headline performer Vanilla Ice joined local singers, dance performers, exhibitors, vendors, a blizzard beach with snow, zip lining, obstacle courses and more at the holiday-themed event. The collection of new, unwrapped toys for Little Smiles was done in partnership with KVJ Show.