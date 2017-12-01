Western Academy Participates In Cleanup Event

In celebration of the 31st International Coastal Cleanup, Western Academy Charter School hosted a community cleanup at the school. In two hours, 80 attendants removed 104.8 pounds of trash and 44.3 pounds of recycling from the shopping center, Camellia Park, the Royal Inn and surrounding areas. Among those items were thousands of cigarette butts, plastic bottles and a child’s broken pink scooter.

Western Academy Charter School is the proud recipient of the FAU/Pine Jog Environmental Education Center’s Green School of Excellence recognition and takes pride in making the world a greener place.

Western Academy is located at 650 Royal Palm Beach Blvd., Suite 400, in Royal Palm Beach. For more info., call (561) 792-4123 or visit www.westernacademycharter.com.