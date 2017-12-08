Winners Circle In Wellington Offers Wide Array Of Collectables

If you are into collectables, be sure to visit the new Winners Circle store in the original Wellington Mall. The store has thousands of items on display, and more than two million products are available online.

Jonathon Turner is the co-owner of Winners Circle with his father-in-law, Norman Strell. The store opened last month. Turner owns 26 stores across the country and said he is in the process of opening six stores in Palm Beach and Broward counties.

Turner enjoys buying, trading, displaying and selling collectable items, such as certified autograph memorabilia; any sport, non-sport or gaming cards; unopened boxes and cases; comic books; and more.

“It’s a passion that I love,” he said. “I have 30 years of experience in this business.”

Turner and Strell are also involved in the financial services sector, through their company Castleberry Financial Services Group, also located in the original Wellington Mall.

“I am always looking to buy businesses, and then invest and expand the businesses,” Turner explained.

He said South Florida is a great market for collectables, and a great place to have a store. That’s not only because of potential buyers, but particularly because of those who are looking to sell. There are many senior citizens in Palm Beach County who are downsizing where they live and often need to sell their collectables.

“We buy it all. No collection is too big or too small for us to buy it,” Turner said. “We especially like whole and complete collections.”

Turner prides himself on paying a fair value for collectible items he buys.

“I try to be fair to people when they are selling or buying from me. Many times, people don’t know the real value of their item, so I try to educate them,” he said. “Everything in the store is available and subject to being sold. We will take a reasonable offer on any item in the store.”

Merchandise in the store ranges from under a dollar to $5,000. One of the most valuable and unique items is an autographed Cal Ripken Jr. Major League Baseball rookie card, which is valued at $3,000.

Turner also noted that he currently owns the largest diecast vehicles collection in the country.

Turner said both VIP and monthly comic subscription clubs are also currently available, and the store has a strong presence on social media, like Facebook and Twitter.

He is also working on various charity initiatives to help give back to the community. “I am working on a program with the Palm Beach County School District to give merchandise to students who receive As on their report cards,” Turner explained. “I fund a lot of charities and events.”

He said the collectables business goes up and down — much like the larger economy — but he does see things trending up in the near future.

Key team members at Winners Circle also include Head Coach Joey Aiello and Assistant Head Coach Mitch Strell.

Whether it’s in-person or online, if you are into collectables, then you need to browse and shop at the Winners Circle. It’s also the perfect place to get that holiday gift for the gamer, sports fan or comic book collector in your life.

Winners Circle is located in the original Wellington Mall at 12794 Forest Hill Blvd., Suite 8A. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and closed Sunday. For more info., call (561) 469-6287 or (866) 444-9292, or visit www.teamwinnerscircle.com.