Winners Named For Juried Art Contest At Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge

Sixteen local artists created 25 Everglades-themed works of art that are now on display and available for sale at the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center.

The exhibit will remain on display in the Visitor Center theater until mid-January. Judge Deborah LaFogg-Docherty went through the difficult process of selecting the winners:

First place: Tykie Ganz, Foxy Lady.

Second place: Lorrie B. Turner, Loxahatchee (plein air painting).

Third place: Holly Rutchey, Hidden Glades (tricolored heron).

Honorable mention: Lene Hougaard, Cypress Trees.

Honorable mention: Joanne Baker MacLeod, Loxahatchee Forest (raccoons).

Honorable mention: Patricia Maguire, Morning on the Marsh Trail (plein air painting).

First place (youth): Nicholas Vogel, Clouds Are Flying.

Second place (youth): Madison Andrews, In Our Midst (bobcat).

Third place (youth): Matthew Vogel, I See You (raccoon).

For information about the refuge, visit www.loxahatcheefriends.com or call the visitor center at (561) 734-8303.

The Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge is located at 10216 Lee Road in suburban Boynton Beach, off State Road 7 between Atlantic Avenue and Boynton Beach Blvd. The entry fee is $5 per vehicle.