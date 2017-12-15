Wrestling Club Wins At Somerset Academy

The Wellington Wrestling club traveled recently to Somerset Academy in Pembroke Pines.

Individual champions were Aaron Sandlofer (JV 138) and Lilliana Ferns (Novice 90). Wrestlers bringing home silver medals were Tyler Gray (Intermediate 70), Tucker Gray (Bantam 60), Jordan Sparler (JV 182), James Marvel (JV 120), Sam Marvel (Novice 90) and Ryan King (JV 106). Aiden Sandlofer (Bantam 65) placed second, Nathaniel Mejia (Bantam 60) placed third and Matthew Mejia (Intermediate 70) placed fourth. The Wellington Wrestling Club is currently running practices for grades K through eight on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Village Park in Wellington. For more information, contact coach Travis Gray at travis.gray@palmbeachschools.org or (561) 827-8595.