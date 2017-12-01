You Farm Is The Area’s Best-Kept Gardening Secret

You Farm is the realization of a vision. Business partners Stefan Horbonis and Sam Blanchard envision a family-friendly venue where people grow their own vegetables in a communal garden, and where the community comes together for special events.

It has been two years since You Farm was founded in Loxahatchee, but it may be the best-kept secret of the western communities. Located off Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, just north of Southern Blvd., the 5-acre farm is a throwback to South Florida’s agricultural past. With more and more land earmarked for new neighborhoods, farms and orchards are disappearing, along with a family’s choice to pick fresh, organic, farm-to-table food. You Farm is changing that. It is providing an opportunity for folks to get their hands dirty, while coaxing organic vegetables from fertile soil.

If you live in an apartment setting or in a zero-lot-line home, with no room to grow a garden, then You Farm is for you. You are invited to work an affordable garden plot, keep the produce you grow or sell them back to the farm.

You Farm distributes fresh, organic vegetables to designated You Farm kitchens and restaurants throughout Palm Beach County.

The “you grow/you pick” concept is a big part of the You Farm brand, but there’s much more. A warehouse on the property is dedicated to hydroponic farming. Fresh micro-greens, wheat/barley grass, herbs, sprouts and more are grown on site. The greens can be purchased at www.youfarmgreens.com.

Horbonis and Blanchard are especially excited about the bottom-line purpose of the business. Feeding the world is a big goal, but along with giving back to surrounding communities, it is You Farm’s mission.

You Farm is located at 16651 Rembrandt Drive in Loxahatchee. For more information on securing a garden plot, or to learn more about You Farm, call (561) 315-7410 or e-mail Stefan at stefan@youfresh.com.