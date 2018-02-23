Child Safety Experience At JCPenney

Wellington’s Community Services Department has partnered with the JCPenney Asset Protection Department to host a free Child Safety Experience event on Saturday, March 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at JCPenney’s upper-level parking lot, located at 10308 W. Forest Hill Blvd. at the Mall at Wellington Green.

Other partners include the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue and the Mall at Wellington Green.

The child safety experience is designed to provide general information on child safety, such as the dangers of not wearing a bicycle helmet and the proper steps to installing a child safety seat in vehicles. Attendees can expect to find certified child safety seat installers and certified bicycle helmet fitters providing free bicycle helmets and fitting young bicycle riders correctly.

The PBSO will have the Child ID Machine on-site to register young participants. JCPenney’s photography department will also have a photo booth allowing attendees to take photos. Residents can expect to be dazzled by the PBSO Volunteer Bicycle Rodeo, demonstrations, presentations and giveaways.

For more info., call Community Services Project Manager Jonathan Salas at (561) 791-4764 or Crime Prevention Deputy Scott Poritz at (561) 688-5427.