EWPB Announces Marilu Henner As Keynote Speaker For WILA

The Executive Women of the Palm Beaches Foundation recently announced that Marilu Henner will be keynote speaker for the 35th annual Women in Leadership Awards (WILA) event.

The signature luncheon, recognizing Palm Beach County’s female trailblazers, will be held Wednesday, April 18 at the Kravis Center beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Along with starring in more than 30 films, six Broadway shows and two hit classic sitcoms, Taxi and Evening Shade, Henner is also New York Times bestselling author of 10 books on health, parenting, memory and lifestyle improvement. Her books include the recent bestseller Changing Normal: How I Helped My Husband Beat Cancer, as well as Total Health Makeover, The 30-Day Total Health Makeover and Total Memory Makeover.

Along with hosting her own nationally syndicated radio show, The Marilu Henner Show, Henner has previously hosted and executive produced two talk shows, and has guest-starred on every major talk show, earning her the title “Talk Show Guest of the Year” several years in a row.

She has spoken before Congress on seven occasions on various subjects ranging from dietary supplements to women’s cardiovascular disease. Henner was also one of only two private citizens selected to contribute to the shaping of our government’s food pyramid.

At the WILA luncheon, the Executive Women of the Palm Beaches Foundation presents awards to exemplary women who have demonstrated extraordinary achievements and leadership in the nonprofit, private, public and volunteer sectors. Since 2010, each recipient has been presented with the Free to Be statue by artist and member JoAnne B. Berkow.

The luncheon is one of the county’s most successful community events, attracting approximately 600 attendees annually. In 2018, Michele Gurto will serve as honorary chair, Trixy Walker will serve as chair and Tammy O’Rourke will serve as co-chair.

While the luncheon recognizes the achievements and celebrates the contributions of exceptional executive women, proceeds provide critically needed scholarship assistance. The WILA program has raised significant dollars to help promising young women pursue their dreams of a college education.

Tickets to WILA are $130 for EWPBF members and $150 for guests and friends. To purchase tickets, tables or to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit www.ewpb.org or call (561) 868-7070.