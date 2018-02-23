IPC To Host Rugged Rugby Tour In May

Rugby Catalyst recently announced that the International Polo Club Palm Beach in Wellington will be the first stop of the 2018 Rugged Rugby Tour.

The Rugged Rugby Tour debut will be held on Saturday, May 12 at 11 a.m. The event will offer a tailgate, music and an international rugby game. The tour will begin with the Florida event and tour select cities in America. The Rugged Rugby Tour plans to work with each community to attract fans that have never seen rugby before, by offering other flavors of entertainment, such as food and beverage, live music and a carnival atmosphere.

“We are excited to announce the Rugged Rugby Tour,” said Angelo Tanner of Rugby Catalyst. “Our devotion to progressing rugby through a reimagined format is taken from the action sports industry that fully engages fans and athletes.”

For the past two years, Rugby Catalyst has been developing a network of rugby brands that focuses on creating and delivering compelling content through multiple marketing platforms that inform and entertain rugby audiences.

“The Rugged Rugby Tour will showcase exactly what rugby can do — provide authentic, credible, sports content to reach, engage and excite a large audience,” said Greg Tanner of the Professional Rugby Agency. “Rugged Rugby Tour will provide a one-of-a-kind experience for new rugby fans and the existing rugby community.”

To create a premier event, Rugby Catalyst has been working with the Palm Beach Sports Commission. “The International Polo Club and Palm Beach are perfect attractions for the sport of rugby,” Tanner said.

Rugby Catalyst combines rugby, creativity and experiences to create and extend unforgettable rugby events. Visit www.rugbycatalyst.com for more information.

The Rugged Rugby Tour is an original rugby entertainment platform that showcases the epic game of rugby, introducing new and loyal fans to a community experience through the sport of rugby, live music and a festival atmosphere. If this is your first game or you are a loyal rugby fan, the Rugged Rugby Tour is the perfect way to enjoy the rugby experience.