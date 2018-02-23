Letter: Choose Ron Jarriel For Groves Town Council Seat 1

Our relatively young town faces continuing change with competing challenges and opportunities. We all have individual opinions of what is needed and affordable, but we delegate the basic decisions to our elected public officials. On the current town council decision table are roads (level of dirt road maintenance service provided by town — high traffic road maintenance catch-up acre assessment in 2018 of $125 to $150/acre; future 50 percent road segment paving cost shared with affected residents — 2/3 annual gas tax revenue pledged for town’s share of new road paving debt service); connected recreational trails (cost, priority — if ever?); codes (if needed?) and enforcement (not selective or abusive?); dependent district (fair to agriculture — pay off OGEM debt — retain employees?); Okeechobee Blvd. (D Road stoplight — horse crossing?); and Office of the Inspector General recommendations for the town council based on two-year operating audit provided in late 2016 (largely neglected so far?).

Hopefully, voters choose public officials based on their character, life experience and demonstrated public service, including listening to and responding to resident concerns. With four years as a Marine, 31 years as a firefighter, 45 years of family responsibility, 57 years living in Loxahatchee Groves, nine years of service on the Loxahatchee Groves Water Control District board and 9 years of service on the Loxahatchee Groves Town Council, I believe Ron Jarriel is the most qualified and best candidate for re-election to Council Seat 1. He has my full support and recommendation to the residents and voters of Loxahatchee Groves.

John Ryan, Loxahatchee Groves

Editor’s note: Mr. Ryan is a former member of the Loxahatchee Groves Water Control District Board of Supervisors.