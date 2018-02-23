Letter: Support For Fred Pinto

To my fellow citizens of Royal Palm Beach, let me start off by saying remember: “If it is not broken, don’t fix it.” Fred Pinto is doing a remarkable job for our village, during his tenure as a councilman and mayor. His outstanding achievements speak for themselves, which have brought the village to where it is now. Years of solid fiscal and fiduciary management have been his hallmark, resulting in no tax increase for 17 years. He has worked diligently with the sheriff’s department to reduce our crime rate, which is the lowest it has ever been, as stated by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Fred is committed to being proactive to the needs of our village for now and the future. It takes a competent, experienced visionary to organize the long-term planning for our village. Remember failing to plan, is planning to fail.

As a resident of Royal Palm Beach for 16 years, I urge all my fellow village residents to re-elect Fred Pinto as mayor, for the continued success of the village. When you vote on March 13, why change to be governed by lack-lustered leadership? Fred is diligent in protecting our community and should be given every opportunity to continue doing his outstanding job as mayor. We all know the saying, “If it is not broken, don’t fix it.”

Vinnie Perrin, Royal Palm Beach