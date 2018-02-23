Local Grapplers Compete In District 10 Tournament

On Saturday, Feb. 17, Wellington High School hosted the Class 3A, District 10 wrestling championship tournament. The Wolverines recently claimed the team district title at Royal Palm Beach High School, and last weekend collected eight individual district titles in various weight divisions.

Schools in the district are Wellington, Royal Palm Beach, Seminole Ridge, John I. Leonard and Forest Hill high schools. Wellington came in first with a total of 234.0 points, Royal Palm Beach finished second with 130.0 points, Forest Hill was third with 124.5 points, John I. Leonard was fourth with 87.0 points, and Palm Beach Central and Seminole Ridge were next, tied with 71.0 points.

Wrestlers who placed in their respective weight class qualify for the regional tournament on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Park Vista High School.

The individual results for local schools are as follows:

106-pound class: first place, Chris Difiore, Wellington; second place, Sean Mauermann, Royal Palm Beach.

113-pound class: first place, Jesse Weinberg, Wellington; third place, Winnie Cajuste, Royal Palm Beach.

120-pound class: first place, Tony Widrig, Wellington.

126-pound class: second place, Robert Saldarriaga, Wellington; third place, Jonathan Thomas, Royal Palm Beach.

132-pound class: first place, Justin Henry, Wellington; third place, Andrew Erikson, Seminole Ridge.

138-pound class: first place, Jared Abramson, Wellington; second place, Anthony Trevino, Palm Beach Central.

145-pound class: first place, Cameryn Townsend, Wellington; third place, Connor Ward, Royal Palm Beach.

152-pound class: first place, Ben Asher, Royal Palm Beach; second place, Angelo Tizol, Wellington; third place, Danny Pazos, Seminole Ridge.

160-pound class: first place, Ryhan Montes, Wellington; second place, Juan Hernandez, Seminole Ridge.

170-pound class: first place, Mitchell Clark, Seminole Ridge; second place, Jake Pilat, Wellington.

182-pound class: first place, Eric Saber, Wellington; second place, Tedrick Patterson, Palm Beach Central.

195-pound class: second place, Michael Quinn, Royal Palm Beach; third place, Alex Zepeda, Wellington.

220-pound class: first place, Bryan Canedo, Royal Palm Beach; second place, Joe Villano, Palm Beach Central; third place, Jacob Thomas, Wellington.

285-pound class: second place, Nelson Sutton, Seminole Ridge.