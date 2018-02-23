Local Students Win ArtiGras Competition

The winners of the 2018 Hanley Foundation Youth Art Competition were announced during the first day of the ArtiGras Fine Art Festival presented by Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and produced by the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce.

More than 200 students in grades kindergarten through 12th submitted artwork for the competition in mediums ranging from pencil and crayon to chalk and paint. Artwork was judged by local artists and art educators, who had the daunting task of narrowing down the hundreds of entries to only 66 finalists, then selecting a first, second and third place winner, along with an honorable mention, for each school grade.

Gabrielle Barton from Wellington High School took home best of show for high school entries, while Angelina Pribyl from Wellington Landings Middle School was the middle school honoree for best of show. Dane Martin from Tree Top Academy took home best of show for elementary school student submissions.

The 2018 ArtiGras Fine Art Festival was held last weekend at Abacoa in Jupiter. For more information, visit www.artigras.org.