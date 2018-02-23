Mall At Wellington Green Hosting ‘Battle Of The Pop-Up’ Contest

Looking for free retail space to test an idea? The Mall at Wellington Green can help. Now through Friday, March 30, the Mall at Wellington Green is encouraging local entrepreneurs to submit fresh, fun and innovative retail concepts for “The Challenge: Battle of the Pop-Up Contest.”

The contest winner will receive a rent-free space in the mall for four months, use of existing mall or store fixtures and free utilities. The winner also receives a $500 merchandising package that includes interior signage, table-printed displays and graphic design services.

“Supporting local businesses and community ideas is important and vital to the success of our mall as well as the financial health of community overall. We’re delighted with this contest idea, as it’s available to both established and budding entrepreneurs who may have new, existing or online concepts to test,” Marketing Director Rachelle Crain said. “Approximately 30 percent of the Mall at Wellington Green’s retailers, restaurants and kiosks are locally owned. Battle of the Pop-Up is another initiative that showcases this talent.”

To enter, participants must be prepared to obtain a business license by Friday, June 1 and operate their business during mall hours from Friday, June 1 through Sunday, Sept. 30. Entries will be judged on business strategy, concept creativity and likelihood of profitability, among other criteria.

The deadline for entries is Friday, March 30. There is no cost to enter. Applicants may enter one of three ways: at the mall’s web site at www.shopwellingtongreen.com/thechallenge, drop off their entry at the mall’s management office or e-mail the completed form to thechallenge@starwoodretail.com.