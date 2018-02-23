PBSO To Host Pet Adoption Day Feb. 24 At Okeeheelee Park

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office will present its 10th annual pet adoption day on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Micanopy Pavilion at Okeeheelee Park.

This event is presented by the PBSO to benefit the community and all the animals that are adopted that day. Sponsoring along with the PBSO are the Palm Beach Kennel Club, All County Insurance, WPBR Channel 25, 103.1 WIRK Country Radio, Sunny 107.9, 97.9 WRMF, 102.3 BEATZ, 96.3, 850 WFTL, and Kenny Mondo’s DJ and Productions.

Palm Beach Veterinary Specialists will provide an on-site veterinarian during the day, and Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue will demonstrate how to do dog CPR. A Blessing of the Animals will be at noon.

Dog contests will be held at 1 p.m. for cutest, largest, smallest, most original costume and many more categories. The contest fee is $5 per category entry per dog. There will be pets for adoption from local shelters and breed rescue organizations. For children, there will be a bounce house, train rides and face painting. Characters from Star Wars are going to be there along with McGruff the Crime Dog for photo opportunities.

Captain Cartoon will sketch caricatures, and the Doggie Fun Zone will allow dogs to enjoy agility exercises and a good run.

Attendees will be able to visit with one of the local service dog organizations that trains and donates retired racing greyhounds to veterans in need. They will also instruct children and adults as to the service dog laws in Florida. Horses that Help will be in attendance to explain the service they provide the community.

The PBSO K9 Unit will be there, along with an appearance by the PBSO Mounted Unit. Vehicles from the PBSO and Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue will be there also. Featured will be pet-related exhibitors, and many silent auction and raffle items will be available. Food vendors will also be on hand.

Admission to the fun day event is free. For more information, contact Barbara Masi of the PBSO Animal Kindness Unit at (561) 688-3981 or animalkindness@pbso.org.