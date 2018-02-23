Premier Blood Drive Supports High School Victims

By
Denise Fleischman
-

Premier Family Health & Wellness (1037 S. State Road 7, Suite 211, Wellington) hosted a blood drive to help Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School survivors on Friday, Feb. 16 in the office parking lot. Three OneBlood Big Red buses were busy with a steady stream of blood donors. Three Stoneman Douglas alumni are employed by Premier Family Health & Wellness: Dr. Shane Zacharewicz (Class of 1999), Ryan Mackman (Class of 1999) and Amanda Morone (Class of 1999). They organized the blood drive in support of the victims.

