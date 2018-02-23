Realtors Group Installs 2018 Leadership Team

The Realtors of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale recently installed its 2018 Leadership Team.

“We are thankful for those who will volunteer countless hours this year for the greater good of our association, members and the real estate industry as a whole,” said Dionna Hall, CEO of the Realtors of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale. “We are looking forward to a great year.”

The 2018 Corporate Board includes President Ron Lennen, President-Elect Jeffrey Levine, First Vice President Jarrod Lowe, Treasurer Karen Johnson, Past President John Slivon, Eastern Broward Regional Vice President Caroline Carrara, Western Broward Regional Vice President Ronald Cika, Southern Palm Beach Regional Vice President Jo Ann Mazzeo, Northern Palm Beach Regional Vice President Carlos Melendez, Treasure Coast Regional Vice President James Weix, and directors James Heidisch, Carola Lueder, J.D. McClintock, Bonnie Metviner and Robert Russotto.

Regional board members from the association’s different divisions were also installed.

The soldout event took place at the Boca Raton Resort and included more than 350 attendees from across South Florida and the Treasure Coast. Special guests included 2018 Florida Realtors President Christine Hansen, 2018 Florida Realtors President-Elect Eric Sain and 2018 Florida Realtors Past-President Maria Wells, among other leaders from neighboring associations.

For more information, visit www.rapbgflrmerge.com.