Relay for Life of Western Palm Beach County held a team party on Thursday, Feb. 15 at Royal Palm Beach High School. It was the final team meeting before the Relay for Life of Western Palm Beach County, set for Saturday, March 10 at the South Florida Fairgrounds starting at 3 p.m. Donation money was turned in, details were finalized and campsites were picked out. The evening ended with an ice cream sundae party. For more info., call (561) 650-0129 or e-mail lisa.noel@cancer.org.