RPB Rotary Hosts Michael Gauger Tribute

The Royal Palm Beach Rotary Club sponsored “A Testimonial Tribute to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike Gauger” on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Police Benevolent Association Hall in West Palm Beach. The RPB Rotary recognized Gauger as its “Citizen of the Year” for his 40 years of outstanding public service. Friends, co-workers and former co-workers came to relay stories and examples of the good deeds Gauger has done over the years. Rotarian Dan Splain surprised Gauger with a humorous slideshow and stories.