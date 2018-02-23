Seminole Ridge Counselor Dr. Melissa Garcia Honored In D.C.

Along with 49 other state winners, Seminole Ridge High School counselor Dr. Melissa Garcia attended the American School Counselor Association’s “School Counselor of the Year” celebration recently at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Following a recognition from keynote speaker Michelle Obama, the 50 state winners attended a dinner gala at D.C.’s Union Station, where Garcia was honored as the 2018 Florida School Counselor of the Year. “The event was wonderful, and the recognition was truly heartfelt and appreciated,” Garcia said.

In other Hawk school counseling news, the school hosted an AP/AICE information night and open house Feb. 6. Current and incoming students and their parents attended a presentation in the media center and talked with AP/AICE teachers about the benefits of taking advanced-level coursework.

Ridge Hosts Music Assessments — In a record high for the SRHS band program, students earned 48 Superior ratings at the 2018 Florida Bandmasters’ Association solo and ensemble music performance assessments, hosted at SRHS on Feb. 10.

Dramaworks to Feature Ridge Playwright — SRHS junior Deja Gamble is one of 10 students whose original play Reality? will be featured in the annual Palm Beach Dramaworks 10-minute student play competition. Gamble will receive a cash prize, have her work produced and directed by local Actors’ Equity performers, and earn publication in Dramaworks’ student play anthology. Reality? will be performed at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26. Tickets are free but must be reserved by calling (561) 514-4042.

Hawk Athletes Sign for Colleges — Several Hawk football players recently signed athletic scholarship letters of intent:

• Slot and corner Justin Allie will join the Bulldogs of Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Mich.

• Tackle and guard Maxwell Zimmerman has signed with the Seahawks of Keiser University in West Palm Beach.

• Tackle and guard Nick Screciu has committed to Florida Atlantic University as a preferred walk-on, turning down seven other scholarship offers to play for the Owls.

Students of the Week — The Students of the Week program recognizes Hawks, nominated by staff, for their academic excellence, behavior and assistance with campus events. Congratulations to the Students of the Week for Feb. 12-16: Derek Howell (grade 9), Rebekah Anderson (grade 10), Antonio Pernas (grade 11) and Annemarie Reese (grade 12), as well as the Students of the Week for Feb. 19-23: Catherine Jagmohan (grade 9), Daneale Smith (grade 10), Devinity Salmon (grade 11) and Anthony Angel (grade 12).