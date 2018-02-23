Timmy Dutta Joins Vita Flex Team Riders

For 20-year-old polo prodigy Timmy Dutta, polo is not just a sport, it’s a way of life. Growing up in a family immersed in the equestrian lifestyle, Dutta has always been surrounded by horses.

After starting off riding his first pony Stripey, and then moving on to show jumping, the teenager found his true passion after picking up a polo mallet for the first time in 2014.

Horses are a family business for the Duttas, with Timmy and his father playing polo, and his mother competing internationally in dressage. The Dutta family calls Wellington home, and Dutta and his father both compete at the Grand Champions Polo Club. Tim Dutta Sr. is also founder of the Dutta Corporation, an international horse transport company.

The young Dutta won his first major tournament, the Santa Rita Abierto 16-Goal Tournament, in April 2016. In 2017, the Dutta Corp. Polo Team won several major tournaments at Grand Champions, and Timmy Dutta was named Most Valuable Player a total of five times. In the fall of 2017, Dutta traveled to the mecca of polo, Argentina, to play among some of the greatest polo players in the world. At just 20 years old, he is one of the youngest players playing high goal in both the United States and Argentina. “Playing polo is an addiction — I want to play every day. It’s my love, it’s my passion, it’s my life,” Dutta said.

But the young player knows that such a demanding sport requires horses that are kept in top condition. Together with his father, barn manager and grooms, Dutta has developed a nutrition and exercise regimen that keeps his horses healthy, sound and ready to play.

