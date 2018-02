Big Dogs Valentine’s Night Out: For the Love of Dogs, a benefit for Big Dog Ranch Rescue, was held on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at the Polo Bar & Grill at Polo West in Wellington. The money will be used for the expansion of and enhanced lifesaving services in the new Veterinary Healing Center at Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the largest cage-free dog rescue in the nation. The evening featured a concert by country music star Randy Houser. For more info., visit www.bdrr.org.