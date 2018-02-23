Letter: Vote Martha Webster For RPB Mayor

I was pleased to read that Martha Webster is stepping up to run for mayor of Royal Palm Beach. There is no doubt in my mind that Webster will make an excellent mayor. She served the Village of Royal Palm Beach very well for five years both as councilwoman and as vice mayor.

Her hard work and dedication cannot be questioned. This hard work and dedication helped to make the Village of Royal Palm Beach the envy of most municipalities. Royal Palm Beach’s achievements with her help include the building of Commons Park, bringing Aldi to our area, supporting the extension of State Road 7, keeping the property tax rate the same for the past 20 years, and working to improve village roadways. It is little wonder that Royal Palm Beach was ranked in the top 10 Florida communities in which to raise a family.

Webster works for the residents and for the good of the community. She was re-elected both opposed and unopposed for three terms, and I for one, know that this is her time to shine as our mayor. Let’s all get behind Martha Webster and give her our full support, not only for the good of Royal Palm Beach but for the entire western communities. She has always served with honor and integrity, as a mayor should.

Jen Weiler, Royal Palm Beach