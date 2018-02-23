Wellington Elementary School Wears Red

WES graduate Caleigh Tosner, VPK teacher Cathy Eckstein, WES graduate Jackson Harrington, Assistant Principal Kim Harrington, Principal Dr. Maria Vaughan, guidance counselor Lisa Kuperman, principal’s secretary Carey Fox, WES graduate McKenna Tosner and data processor Nicole Anthony.

The Wellington Elementary School campus shined bright on Friday, Feb. 2 when the school participated in the American Heart Association’s “National Wear Red Day.” Grades pre-K through five, along with the staff, participated in the cause. Heart disease is the number one killer of women in the United States. For more than 10 years, the American Heart Association has sponsored “National Wear Red Day.” The school participates in several events throughout the year with the American Heart Association to raise awareness in the fight against heart disease.

