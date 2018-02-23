West Fest Advance Tickets Now On Sale

Advance carnival and admission tickets are now available for purchase for Royal Palm Beach West Fest, set for Friday, March 9 through Sunday, March 11 at Royal Palm Beach Commons Park, located at 11600 Poinciana Blvd.

New this year, patrons have the option to purchase discounted advance carnival tickets prior to opening day on March 9. Advance carnival tickets are on sale at the Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center, located at 100 Sweet Bay Lane. The following advance carnival tickets are available:

Advance Carnival Ride Tickets: $10 (a savings of up to $5) includes 18 coupons on a sheet.

Advance Golden Ride Pass: $45 (a savings of up to $30) includes unlimited carnival rides for all three days.

These offers are available through March 8. Visit www.rpbwestfest.com for more information. Attendees are encouraged to walk, bike, car pool and use free parking at Commons Park. Parking is available throughout the park. Avoid traffic delays and come early. Bring lawn chairs and a blanket for a day of fun for all ages.