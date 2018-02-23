Wolverines Win Fifth Consecutive District Title, 57-39

The Wellington High School boys varsity basketball team has a collection of district titles — five, to be exact. The fifth came Friday, Feb. 16, when the Wolverines dominated John I. Leonard High School in the second half to claim a 57-39 win.

The victory gave the Wolverines their fifth consecutive championship, as they continued to make school history, remaining unbeaten at 27-0.

“It’s huge. It’s tradition, you know, it’s something that we’re building,” Wellington head coach Matt Colin said. “Even in year one, that’s where we wanted to get this program to.”

John I. Leonard was able to stay on the heels of Wellington during the first half, coming within a point of tying the game, but the Wolverines were able to close the half with a six-point advantage, 28-22.

The Wolverines entered the second half as if they could do little wrong, taking advantage of Lancer turnovers and grabbing most of the rebounds under the rims.

“It was just being solid on defense and shrinking the gaps, and really making it tough for them to get to the rim,” Colin said. “It’s all about communication for us.”

By the conclusion of the third period, the Wolverines had built a 51-26 lead.

The momentum for Wellington continued into the fourth period, winning the battle under the rims and making accurate shots.

The Lancers put together a late surge in the final moments, but it would not be enough to put much of a dent in the wide Wellington lead.

The Wolverines secured their fifth straight district title, defeating the Lancers 57-39.

Wellington hosted Boca Raton in the first round of the regional playoffs on Thursday, Feb. 22, but results were not available by press time.