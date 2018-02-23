Women’s Group To Meet March 1

Women of the Western Communities will meet Thursday, March 1 at the Wanderers Club. Happy hour starts at 6 p.m. with dinner and the program to follow. The guest fee is $30.

The speaker for the evening will be Jill Merrell, owner of Ultima Fitness in Wellington. Merrell will speak about positive mental health and “training your brain” for a happier, more productive life. The donation for Harmony House will be health and beauty aids, such as feminine products, Band-Aids, over-the-counter pain relievers, hair products, children’s cold medicines and more.

The group’s annual fundraiser, auction and brunch, “Fun, Fabulous and 40!” will be held Sunday, April 8 at 11 a.m. at the Wanderers Club. This event will feature apparel from DressBarn with special guest emcees Mo and Sally from KOOL 105 FM. Tickets are $50 and include brunch, the fashion show and auctions. All entry ticket purchases must be made before April 7. For more information, or to volunteer as a model, call Mair Armand at (561) 635-0011.