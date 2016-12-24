24 Athletes Selected For All-Area Football Recognition

BY GENE NARDI

Twenty-four football players from the western communities recently made The Town-Crier’s first-ever All-Area Team. The high schools represented were Seminole Ridge, Wellington, Royal Palm Beach and Palm Beach Central, and the players were selected by their respective coaches for their performances on and off the field.

SEMINOLE RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL

For Seminole Ridge, Javen Miles (defensive end) was a key player, demonstrating consistency and filling a leadership role for the Hawks’ line. He recorded five sacks and had multiple tackles for losses. Dyllon Lyons (offensive line/defensive line) was a dual role player on both sides of the ball. He played an integral role on third-down situations, pressuring quarterbacks into making bad decisions. He was also menacing during goal-line stands for the Hawks.

Kristen Gonzalez (running back) was known as one of the hardest-working players on the field, who finished the season with 956 yards rushing. Nick Plesca (running back/linebacker), at 6-foot-4, was the anchor of the run support for the Hawks and finished with 85 tackles and five sacks on defense. Michael Fonteccio (offensive line) was a two-year varsity player and was the most versatile on the offensive line, able to play every position. Diamond Blair linebacker/running back) was the undisputed leader of the Hawks defense. He led the defense with 93 tackles and three sacks. Blair also had a game high of 12 tackles against Park Vista High School.

WELLINGTON HIGH SCHOOL

For Wellington, Sage Chen-Young (wide receiver/cornerback) was one of the most productive receivers for the Wolverines, reeling in 47 catches for 840 yards and seven touchdowns. He recorded 44 tackles on defense, 25 solo; 19 assists; seven pass deflections; three interceptions; and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. He had a kick return average of 35 yards and is an ESPN Top 63 player. Patrick Mark (defensive end) tallied 100 tackles on the season, with 46 solo, and 54 assists. He recorded four pass deflections plus three interceptions for 50 yards, and his quickness anchored the Wolverine defensive line.

Logan Robinson (kicker/punter) was a 2015 Lou Groza nominee and won the coveted award in 2016. He kicked four field goals, scoring all the points for the Wolverines in their district title win over Palm Beach Gardens High School this season. Robinson made 10 of 14 field goals with a season long of 47 yards, recorded 15 touchbacks, was 5-of-6 for onside kicks and recorded a 43-yard punt average. Tyler Jolly (linebacker/tight end) totaled 40 tackles on the season and one sack. He also recorded eight tackles for losses and an interception for 14 yards. Jolly recorded two catches for eight yards and a touchdown as a tight end for Wellington’s offense.

Isaac Adonis (linebacker) collected 75 tackles, 23 solo, and 52 assists for the Wellington defense. He recorded two sacks, eight tackles for losses, a pass deflection, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception. He anchored the Wolverine defensive line. Ben Schmickle (quarterback) completed 165 of 290 passes for a staggering 2,558 yards and 23 touchdowns. He finished with a 56.90 percent completion rate and was the leader of the Wolverine offensive unit. Schmickle played a key role through the season, helping his team reach the postseason for the third straight year and a district championship.

ROYAL PALM BEACH HIGH SCHOOL

For Royal Palm Beach, Voshon Jackson (running back) was the workhorse for the Wildcats’ offensive run attack. He plowed his way to a total of 1,024 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the season. Devonte Gillens (linebacker) was instrumental in anchoring the Wildcat defense, with 85 tackles this year. Miguel Scott (offensive tackle) graded out at over 80 percent on the season, anchoring the offensive line for Royal Palm Beach.

Rashad Johnson (defensive back/wide receiver) played a dual role for the Wildcats on both sides of the ball. He proved to be a nightmare for opposing receivers through the season. At receiver, he boasted over an 18-yard average per reception and was a key component for the Wildcats’ passing attack. Jacob Baptiste (wide receiver) was the leading receiver for the Wildcats, with 20 catches and five touchdowns. Trey Gilbert (linebacker) anchored the Royal Palm Beach defensive front with 50 tackles and six quarterback sacks.

PALM BEACH CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL

For Palm Beach Central, Anthony Wynds (running back) rushed for a career high of 2,006 yards on 273 carries and 16 touchdowns. His numbers led the county and were among the best in the state. Wynds was also the Sun-Sentinel Palm Beach County Player of the Year. He was selected to play in the coveted Blue Gray All-American game in Dallas.

Ben Panitz (linebacker) anchored the defense with 101 tackles through the season, recorded two interceptions and had two sacks. Geremy Cineus (defensive line) led the Bronco defense with 109 tackles and had two pass deflections. He was the driving force on the Bronco defensive line.

Mike Garofolo (offensive line) was the leader of the offensive line for the Broncos and was a big part in the success of the Palm Beach Central rushing attack. Garofolo is also an Air Force commit and was a Sun-Sentinel Palm Beach County first team selection. Robby DeJean (offensive line) was another key contributor. He led the line in pancake blocks. Nick Carroccio (nose guard) totaled 11 tackles for losses and recorded six quarterback sacks for the Bronco defense.

ABOVE: (Front row, l-r) Logan Robinson, Geremy Cineus, Robby DeJean, Michael Garofolo, Michael Fonteccio, Nick Plesca, Javen Miles and Tyler Jolley; and (back row) Nick Carroccio, Patrick Mark, Ben Panitz, Ben Schmickle, Kristen Gonzalez, Isaac Adonis, Diamond Blair and Sage Chen-Young.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Palm Beach County Sports